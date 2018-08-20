FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Detroit Lions linebacker Steve Longa holds his leg after being injured during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants, in Detroit. Longa’s knee injury represents a setback for a position group that already is potentially a problem area on Matt Patricia’s defense.
Lions put LB Steve Longa on IR with torn knee ligament

By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer

August 20, 2018 09:08 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich.

The Detroit Lions have placed linebacker Steve Longa on injured reserve with a torn knee ligament.

Detroit coach Matt Patricia announced the move Monday morning.

Longa hurt his right knee when running toward New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta on a touchdown run in a preseason game Friday night.

Longa walked off the field after being evaluated.

The Lions were counting on the former Rutgers standout to be a key player on special teams and as a backup linebacker. Longa played in 16 games for the Lions over the previous two seasons.

