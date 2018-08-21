Texans’ Watt eager to return, move past injury woes

In this Aug. 18, 2018 photo Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Houston. Nearly 11 months from his last NFL game, Watt isn’t hiding his eagerness to get back on the field. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t played since he suffered a broken left leg against Kansas City in Week 5 last season. The prior year, he missed the final 13 games of the 2016 season with a back injury that required surgery. Eric Christian Smith AP Photo