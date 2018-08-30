Taggart’s Time: Florida State coach tackles dream job

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Willie Taggart gestures as he is introduced as Florida State’s new football coach during an NCAA college football news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. Taggart grew up a Florida State fan and now that the 42-year old has his dream job of coaching the Seminoles. He is only the third Florida State coach since 1976, joining Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher, who both won national titles. Mark Wallheiser, File AP Photo