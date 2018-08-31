Lincoln survives wild comeback bid by Camas 31-29

Lincoln’s Julien Simon (24) and Mykel Campbell (11) celebrate Simon’s pick-six in the first quarter to put Lincoln up 21-0. Lincoln High School played Camas High School in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Camas’ Luc Sturbelle (13) scores a touchdown in the final minutes of the game to make the score 31-29. Lincoln High School played Camas High School in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Lincoln’s Julien Simon (24) picks off a two-point conversion by Camas in the final minutes of the game. Lincoln High School played Camas High School in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Lincoln’s Julien Simon (24) picks off a pass and scores a touchdown in the first quarter. Lincoln High School played Camas High School in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Lincoln’s Mykel Campbell (11) breaks away from a tackle by Camas’Andrew Boyle (4) and takes off for a 66-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Lincoln High School played Camas High School in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Lincoln’s Julien Simon (24) is all smiles after picking off a pass and scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. Lincoln High School played Camas High School in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Lincoln’s Romere Williams (7) breaks away from three Camas players but steps out of bounds during a play in the first quarter. Lincoln High School played Camas High School in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com