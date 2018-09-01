Iowa State’s opener canceled because of lightning

Iowa State's season opener against South Dakota State was canceled on Saturday night after a 2 ½-hour delay caused by lightning.
The Cyclones announced just before 10 p.m. local time that the game had been called off after the teams were able to get less than five minutes of play in. Iowa State said there were no immediate plans to reschedule the game.
Deshaunte Jones caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Kempt to give Iowa State a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. But bad weather in the area — the Akron vs. Nebraska game in Lincoln, Nebraska, 225 miles away was also called off by poor conditions — prompted a delay that never ended.
The cancellation was a major disappointment for an Iowa State program coming off one of its best seasons in decades. Anticipation for this fall was at an all-time high, especially after coach Matt Campbell signed a new six-year contract following a win in the Liberty Bowl over Memphis.
It's the first cancellation for the Cyclones since 1963, when their game at Drake was called off because of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
The lack of game action could also hinder Iowa State as it prepares to travel to rival Iowa next weekend. After that date with the Hawkeyes is a home game — which will now serve as the home opener — with No. 7 Oklahoma, which opened the season by throttling Florida Atlantic 63-14.
