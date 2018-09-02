Chargers re-sign tight end Antonio Gates for 16th season

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) greets fans before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. Gates has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for his 16th season. The Chargers announced a one-year deal Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, with Gates, the leading receiver in franchise history. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo