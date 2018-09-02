Vegas’ Schmidt suspended for violating NHL’s PED policy

File- This May 16, 2018, file photo shows Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt skating with the puck against the Winnipeg Jets during Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference finals hockey playoff series in Las Vegas. The NHL has suspended Schmidt the first 20 games of the regular season for violating the league and Players’ Association’s performance enhancing substances policy. The league announced the suspension Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Schmidt released a statement saying he did not intentionally take a banned substance, adding, “I will not accept being labelled a cheater.” David Becker, File AP Photo