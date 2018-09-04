The FIFA Club World Cup Original Trophy is displayed during the Official Draw for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018 on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.
Real Madrid in draw for 7-team Club World Cup

The Associated Press

September 04, 2018 02:59 AM

ZURICH

Real Madrid will face either the champions of Asia or Mexican club Guadalajara in the Club World Cup semifinals.

FIFA made the draw Tuesday for the seven-team tournament, which will be played from Dec. 12-22 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Copa Libertadores champion will represent South America in the semifinals against the African champion or the winner of a preliminary-round game between Al Ain and Oceania champion Team Wellington. Al Ain will enter as the host nation's champion, joining the six continental champions.

FIFA wants to launch a 24-team Club World Cup in 2021.

