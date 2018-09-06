Providence officials give skyscraper project more time

Providence officials are giving plans for a 46-story skyscraper more time for consideration.
WPRI-TV reports the Providence City Council voted Thursday to send New York developer Jason Fane's request for a zoning change to the Ordinance Committee for further vetting. The committee had previously denied recommending a zoning change that would have exempted 600-foot tower from the area's 100-foot height limit.
Mayor Jorge Elorza says he's open to the change but that he has questions about the Hope Tower's design.
City Council President David Salvatore says he won't support the zoning change. Salvatore has tried to persuade Fane to find other locations in the city for the tower.
Fane's spokesperson, Dante Bellini, says his client looking forward to meeting with city council.
