Cardinals sign David Johnson to contract extension

On the eve of their season opener, the Arizona Cardinals have signed star running back David Johnson to a three-year contract extension.
Johnson, who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage and touchdowns two seasons ago but missed all but one game a year ago with a fractured left wrist, had held out during the team's minicamp but expressed optimism during training camp that a deal would get done.
The contract runs through the 2021 season.
Johnson was drafted in the third round out of Northern Iowa in 2016 and figures to be the centerpiece of the offense under new coach Steve Wilks, who wants to emphasize a power running game.
Johnson is also a gifted receiver and has set a goal of 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 receiving.
