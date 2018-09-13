Utah State running back Darwin Thompson (5) carries the ball for a 65-yard touchdown as Tennessee Tech defensive back A.J. Flemister (11) defends during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Logan, Utah.
Utah State running back Darwin Thompson (5) carries the ball for a 65-yard touchdown as Tennessee Tech defensive back A.J. Flemister (11) defends during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Logan, Utah. Herald Journal via AP Eli Lucero
Utah State rushes for 7 TDs, cruises by Tennessee Tech 73-12

The Associated Press

September 13, 2018 08:22 PM

LOGAN, Utah

Jordan Love was 21 of 26 for 236 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — and Utah State beat Tennessee Tech 73-12 on Thursday night.

Utah State (2-1) scored 60-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time in school history, beating New Mexico State 60-13 on Saturday. It was the Aggies' sixth time scoring at least 70.

Utah State led 45-6 at halftime by outgaining Tennessee Tech 424-133. Darwin Thompson's 65-yard rushing touchdown and Jordan Nathan's 59-yard punt return highlighted the first-half scoring. Nathan was the first Aggie to return a punt for a score since 2015.

Thompson had 107 yards on six carries — all in the first half — for Utah State. Five other Aggie rushers scored, with two from Morian Walker Jr.

Nick Madonia made a career-high four field goals, including a 54-yarder, for Tennessee Tech (0-3).

