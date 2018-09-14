Puyallup pulls away early in 37-7 win against Sumner

Puyallup’s Justin Haase (17) catches a touchdown pass while defended by Sumner’s Donovan Clark (6) in the first quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Dave Iuli (74) pumps the team in the tunnel before the game. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup players wait in the tunnel before the game. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Ethan Steward (2) runs after a catch for a long touchdown in the second quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Sumner students watch the game. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Cohen Cleek (5) is tackled by Sumner’s Tyler Ruch (27) in the opening kickoff. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Justin Haase (17) makes a catch in the first quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Sumner’s Austin Grondahl (11) throws a pass in the third quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Ben Rodriguez (6) celebrates breaking up a pass resulting in a turnover on downs in the third quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Ethan Steward (2) goes airborne after getting tripped up during a sweep run in the third quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Darius Morrison (18) makes a catch for a first down. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Kyle Cramer (8) rushes in the first quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Sumner’s Donovan Clark strikes a pose pointing at his cleats after returning a kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Danny Uluilakepa (30) gestures for Puyallup’s ball after stopping Sumner on a fourth down play. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) lays across the goal line after rushing for a touchdown the fourth quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Justin Haase (17) is tackled by Sumner’s Brooks Morin (34) in the first quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Kyler Johnson (40) rushes in the third quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Ethan Steward (2) and Dakota Bramsche (4) celebrate Steward’s touchdown catch in the third quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Sumner’s Drew Senatore (10) collides with Puyallup’s Carter Pierce (3) during a kick attempt. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) breaks away from a tackle by Sumner’s Tripp Fischlin (62) during a run in the fourth quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup players take the field. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Darius Morrison (18) lays out for the ball but can’t come up with a catch in the fourth quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) is tackled by Sumner’s Andrew Tillett (90) in the first quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Sumner’s Deontrea Stoudemire (70) is tackled by Puyallup’s Ben Rodriguez (6) in the second quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Austin Grondahl and the Sumner offense lines up in the second quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Sumner’s Lito Knight (15) rushes in the second quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Puyallup’s Kyle Cramer (8) and Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) celebrate a rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Puyallup high school played Sumner high school in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
