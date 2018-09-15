Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany, left, talks with team mechanic during first practice at the Marina Bay City Circuit ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Hamilton takes pole for Singapore GP, Verstappen 2nd

By JEROME PUGMIRE AP Sports Writer

September 15, 2018 07:18 AM

SINGAPORE

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took a brilliant pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen under floodlights on Saturday.

Hamilton produced something special to set a blistering time and secure a record-extending 79th pole position in Formula One and a 200th for a British driver.

Verstappen drove impressively but the 20-year-old Dutchman missed out on being the youngest ever driver to secure pole. He also started from second last year.

Ferrari looked strong in practice on the sinewy 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) Marina Bay track.

But when it counted, Vettel could not find the pace and qualified third with his teammate Kimi Raikkonen fifth behind the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas.

Earlier Saturday evening, Vettel was fastest in third and final practice ahead of Raikkonen.

