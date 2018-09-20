Spal _ Capello’s 1st club _ is the surprise of Serie A

FILE - This Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 file photo shows Spal’s Jasmin Kurtic, 2nd left, celebrating with teammates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Spal, at the Dall’ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy. Through four rounds, the Ferrara-based team sits second in the standings, behind only seven-time defending champion Juventus and ahead of Napoli, last year’s runner-up, on goal difference. ANSA via AP, Giorgio Benvenuti