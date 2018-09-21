Puyallup wins overtime thriller against Graham-Kapowsin 41-34

Puyallup’s Kyler Johnson (40) screams out in joy while celebrating Puyallup’s 41-34 win over Graham-Kapowsin. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Kyle Cramer (8) dives for a touchdown in the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Tommy Loa (31) stretches for a touchdown in the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Darius Morrison (18) pulls down a touchdown grab over Graham-Kapowsin’s Malaki Roberson (2) in the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Ben Rodriguez (6) leaves the field fired up after sealing the win with an interception in overtime. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Darius Morrison (18) pulls down a tough catch in the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Malaki Roberson (2) scores a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Tyler Reygers (17) slips past a tackle by Graham-Kapowsin’s Malaki Roberson (2) in the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Kyle Cramer (8) rushes in the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Kyle Cramer (8) pulls Graham-Kapowsin’s Valentino Hansen (15) into the end zone with him during a rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Graham-Kapowsin players take the field. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup players pile onto Ben Rodriguez after his game-sealing interception in overtime. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Dylan Morris (5) looks to pass in overtime. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) looks to pass. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Ben Rodriguez is swarmed by teammates after his game-sealing interception. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Danny Uluilakepa (30) holds up a fumble in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Danny Uluilakepa (30) is tackled during a kick return. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) scrambles in the fourth quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Darius Morrison (18) pulls down a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Justin Haase (17) can’t hold on to a pass in the first quarter while defended by Graham-Kapowsin’s Malaki Roberson. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
An American flag waves during sunset. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Justin Haase (17) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Justin Haase (17) and Ethan Steward (2) celebrate a touchdown in the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Fans take their seats before the game. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Malaki Roberson makes a catch in the third quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Dylan Morris (5) scrambles in the third quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Justin Haase (17) runs after a catch in the fourth quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Ethan Steward (2) is tackled out of bounds. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Aaron Olmos (16) rushes in the fourth quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) prepares to get the ball in the fourth quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Aaron Olmos (16) spins into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Puyallup’s Darius Morrison (18) pulls down a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
People walk past a deflated Graham-Kapowsin eagle after the game. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
