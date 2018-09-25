Villanova set to defend national title in rebuilding year

FILE - In thisMonday, April 2, 2018 file photo, Villanova players celebrate with the trophy after beating Michigan 79-62 in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament in San Antonio. Under Construction: The finishing touches on the $60-plus million renovation of Villanova’s on-campus home and the national champions that will call it home. The Wildcats are certainly there among the elite after winning two national championships in three seasons, their basketball blood now as blue as the “V” in their logo, reeling off 30-win seasons that’s sent the 2019 forecast again sky high. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo