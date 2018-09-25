Amazon will have the first all-female broadcast team for NFL games

Amazon announced that Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm will call the game for the streaming service. It will be the first all-female broadcast team for an NFL game as they will handle the play-by-play and commentary.
