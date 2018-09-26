Tavares, Karlsson prove NHL players in their prime can move

FILE - In this Friday Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs’ John Tavares is congratulated by teammates following his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto. It’s rare for a franchise player in his prime to leave an NHL in free agency or to be traded. It happened this year. Twice. Toronto signed John Tavares away from the New York Islanders to make the biggest splash in free agency and San Jose acquired Erik Karlsson from Ottawa. The Canadian Press via AP, File Frank Gunn