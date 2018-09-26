Early round of World Cup full of upsets and surprises

FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Indiana Fever’s Jazmon Gwathmey (1) goes to the basket against San Antonio Stars’ Kelsey Plum (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis. The crowds for the opening two days of play at the FIBA Women’s World Cup have been strong, with games taking place over the weekend. With the final day of the preliminary round on Tuesday, Sept. 25, the local organizing committee brought in school kids to fill the stands for the early 11 a.m. tip. Both sides had loud support. “It was a great atmosphere, even better than WNBA kids games because they were cheering for both sides,” said Gwathmey, who scored 23 points for Puerto Rico. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo