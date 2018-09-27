Peninsula wins in overtime against Timberline 28-27

Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (5) celebrates after a failed two-point conversion by Timberline in overtime to give the Seahawks a 28-27 win. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (5) dives across the Goal line to score a touchdown for Peninsula in overtime. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
A two-point conversion pass sails over the outstretched hand of Timberline’s Trevor Joubert (31) in overtime to give the Seahawks a 28-27 win. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Timberline’s Hunter Campau (10) stiff arms Peninsula’s Ben Goins during a run in the third quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula players celebrate after the win. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Timberline’s Hunter Campau (10) passes as he’s tackled by Peninsula’s Isaac Casey in the third quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (5) scrambles in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Timberline’s JJ Graham (5) catches a touchdown pass in overtime. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Timberline’s JJ Graham (5) spins the ball after catching a touchdown pass in overtime. The celebration resulted in a penalty. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (5) passes in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula’s Braeden Potter (30) tackles Timberline’s Hunter Campau (10) in overtime. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (5) scrambles for a touchdown in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Timberline’s Hunter Campau (10) dives for an extra yard as he runs in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula’s Chase Wittmers (1) is tackled by Timberline’s Colton Steepy (2) in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (5) is tackled during a run in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula’s Jude Endsley (21) runs after a catch in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (5) is tackled by Timberline’s JJ Graham (5) in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Timberline’s Max Aunese catches a pass in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula’s Jude Endsley (21) dives to block a field goal attempt by Timberline’s Mason Joubert (26) in the final seconds of the game. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Timberline’s Jaden Gorman (25) hangs onto the ball as he’s tacked in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Timberline head coach Nick Mullen walks the sideline during the game. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula’s Braeden Potter (30) rushes in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Timberline’s Noah Cunningham (11) reacts after dropping a pass in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Timberline’s Trevor Joubert (31) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Timberline’s JJ Graham (5) fights for yardage after a catch in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Timberline’s Noah Himes (4) is tackled during a run in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Timberline’s Noah Cunningham (11) dives for extra yardage during a run in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula’s Jude Endsley (21) catches a pass in the fourth quarter that was called back due to a holding penalty. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (5) passes in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
