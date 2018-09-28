High school football player hydroplanes 10-yards at end of practice

A high-school football player wrapped up a rainy practice session by hydroplaning 10 yards to the end zone in Norwalk, Connecticut, as shown in this video shared September 25.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service