New York Mets pinch-hitter David Wright grounds out during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in New York. Bill Kostroun AP Photo
Wright grounds out on 1st swing for Mets in almost 2½ years

The Associated Press

September 28, 2018 06:19 PM

NEW YORK

David Wright has made it back into a major league game, grounding out in his first plate appearance for the New York Mets in nearly 2½ years.

Sidelined by neck, back and shoulder injuries since May 27, 2016, Wright came up as a pinch-hitter Friday night against the Miami Marlins and immediately took a cut. Leading off the bottom of the fifth inning, he swung at the first pitch he saw, a 96 mph fastball from Jose Urena.

With his wife and two young daughters in the stands, the 35-year-old Wright hit a bouncer to the left of third baseman Brian Anderson, who made a nifty pickup of a short hop and threw across the diamond to retire Wright. The Mets' captain returned to the dugout with a big smile on his face, where he high-fived and hugged several teammates.

Wright is scheduled to start Saturday night against the last-place Marlins in his farewell game before a sellout crowd at Citi Field. Unable to overcome all the injuries, he says he expects this weekend to mark his final appearance in the big leagues.

