Week 6: High school football games of the week, predictions

Three high school football games to watch this week in Thurston County and beyond.
2A SPSL SOUND
RIVER RIDGE HAWKS (3-2) VS. EATONVILLE CRUISERS (4-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Eatonville High School
About the Hawks: The Hawks have been up and down. They lost a 28-27 nail biter to W.F. West to open the season and fell 45-31 to a solid Steilacoom team in Week 3. But all three of their wins have been blowouts, coming by a margin of plus-127 in those games. The Hawks most recently blanked Evergreen 50-0. Senior running back Kieran Hunkin is the team’s leading rusher with 516 yards and 10 TDs on 68 carries. Offensive weapon Tomasi Manu has been dynamic since returning in Week 3. Manu, a senior, has four TDs and 184 rushing yards on just 11 carries.
About the Cruisers: The Cruisers only loss came to Class 2A powerhouse Archbishop Murphy in Week 1. Otherwise, they’ve outscored their opponents by 88 points. The Cruisers are coming off a 28-21 victory over Orting, led by sophomore running back Caden Jumper’s three TDs and 85 yards rushing on 17 carries. It is only Jumper’s second game of the season — he also scored three TDs in his first game — after having missed the first three because of injuries. This game is crucial for two reasons. A win for the Cruisers would be a major boost in their pursuit of a 2A SPSL title. But a loss would set them back, and also allow for the Hawks to enter the conversation for a conference title.
Olympian pick: River Ridge, 33-28
1A EVERGREEN
NO. 10 HOQUIAM GRIZZLIES (5-0) VS. ELMA EAGLES (5-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Elma High School
About the Grizzlies: Their last game was a 48-12 easy win over Tenino as senior quarterback Payton Quintanilla threw for 304 yards and three TDs, completing 20 of his 25 pass attempts. Quintanilla is key for the Grizzlies — 60 percent of their offensive output comes from Quintanilla, who has 1,271 passing yards and 16 total TDs. Junior running back Ben Estes (302 yards and two TDs on 51 carries) and sophomore wide receiver Dane McMilan (22 receptions, 296 yards) are other players to watch. The defense is sturdy as well, surrendering just 10.6 points per game.
About the Eagles: The Eagles just beat R.A. Long, 33-15, in their closest game of the season. They are off to their best start in 21 years, and have already matched their combined win total from 2016 and 2017. Their wing-T offense, averaging 37.6 points per game, has rolled up1,622 rushing yards and 23 TDs. Senior running back Taitum Brumfield is the catalyst with 736 yards and 12 TDs. Brumfield is one of three players with at least 200 rushing yards on the team. Junior quarterback Cody Vollan has 608 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception on 23 of 43 passing. The defense is also good: The Eagles only allow 12.4 points per game.
Olympian pick: Hoquiam, 28-24
2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN
NO. 4 RAINIER MOUNTAINEERS (5-0) VS. NO. 5 ONALASKA LOGGERS (5-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Onalaska High School
About the Mountaineers: Since Week 3, the Mountaineers are averaging 52.3 points per game. The triple-option rushing attack has been there the entire season — the lowest single-game rushing total for them so far is 207 yards — as they’ve gained 1,723 yards and 18 rushing TDs. They are coming off 52-13 win over Life Christian Academy in which they gained 529 yards rushing. Senior quarterback Zach Lofgren has passed for 439 yards and four TDs and rushed for 550 yards and six TDs. Plus, the Mountaineers have the No. 1 scoring defense among ranked teams in Class 2B at 8.4 points per game.
About the Loggers: The Loggers, who also run the triple-option, just steamrolled then-No. 9 Morton-White Pass, 46-6. Junior fullback Ashton Haight rushed for 262 yards and three TDs on 22 carries. The junior now has 1,034 yards and 14 TDs for an offense that averages 52 points per game. Junior quarterback Lucas Kreger has passed for 500 yards and five TDs. The similarities between the two teams don’t stop on offense. The Loggers’ defense allows a mere 9 points per game. This match up carries significance — both teams are ranked in the top five of the Associated Press poll and a win for either side will certainly factor into determining who comes out on top of the 2B Pacific Mountain at season’s end.
Olympian pick: Rainier, 42-38
