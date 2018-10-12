Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand gestures on the 18th hole after finishing the second round of the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship at Sky72 Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand gestures on the 18th hole after finishing the second round of the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship at Sky72 Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Lee Jin-man AP Photo
Park and Jutanugarn amid four-way tie in South Korea

The Associated Press

October 12, 2018 01:09 AM

INCHEON, South Korea

Sung Hyun Park and Ariya Jutanugarn — the LPGA's two top-ranked players — were among four sharing the lead after two rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship.

Park shot a 4-under 68 and No. 2 Jutanugarn was even better with a 67 on Friday for two-round totals of 8-under 136 at the Sky 72 Ocean Course in South Korea.

Danielle Kang and Charley Hull both fired 69s and were 8-under at the halfway point of the tournament.

Jutanugarn of Thailand made her move on the back nine with six birdies, including four on the last five holes.

"I hit a few shots pretty close and I make some long putts," she said.

Jutanugarn said it's too early to start thinking about who is leading. Hull, who has not won a title since 2016, echoed that.

"It's too early to keep an eye on the leaderboard," the Englishwoman said.

First-round leader Nasa Hataoka of Japan slipped to a 73, but was only two strokes off the lead along with Lydia Ko, who had 68 on Friday.

The KEB Hana Bank tournament is the first event in the swing through Asia with stops in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and China.

