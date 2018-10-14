Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) moves across the crease to stop a shot by Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers (27) as Patrik Laine (29) looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) moves across the crease to stop a shot by Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers (27) as Patrik Laine (29) looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Trevor Hagan

Bryan Little lifts Jets past Hurricanes, 3-1

The Associated Press

October 14, 2018 07:07 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba

Bryan Little broke a tie with 2:09 left and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Sunday night to open a six-game homestand.

Patrick Laine opened the scoring for the Jets at 4:14 of the third period, and Kyle Connor added an empty-net goal with a second left. Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped 42 shots for the victory, allowing only Micheal Ferland's tying goal.

Petr Mrazek made 23 saves for the Hurricanes.

After Laine one-timed a pass from Blake Wheeler on a power play to put the Jets ahead, Ferland poked home a shot from Dougie Hamilton that was drifting behind Brossoit. Little then slammed in the winner for his first goal of the season.

NOTES: Winnipeg put Marko Dano on waivers before the game. The 23-year-old forward hasn't played for the Jets, his third NHL franchise, this season. He was a 2013 first-round draft pick by Columbus.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night.

