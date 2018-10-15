Brewers take 2-1 lead into NLCS Game 4 against the Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West)
Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:09 p.m. Eastern
NLCS: Brewers lead 2-1
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (10-11, 4.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 148 strikeouts in regular season) Dodgers: Rich Hill (11-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 150 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: The Brewers have a 2-1 series lead over the Dodgers heading into NLCS Game 4. Los Angeles is 7-3 in its last 10 games. The Brewers head into the matchup as winners of nine of their last 10 games. Milwaukee's lineup has 235 home runs this season, Christian Yelich paces them with 36 homers. The Brewers won 4-0 on Monday. Jhoulys Chacin picked up the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar is batting .274 with a .348 on-base percentage and .539 slugging percentage in 149 games this season for the Brewers. Orlando Arcia has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .688 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee. Cody Bellinger has 145 hits for the Dodgers this season. He’s batting .260 on the year. Max Muncy has four home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .793 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.
