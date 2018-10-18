Week 8: High school football games of the week, predictions

Three high school football games to watch this week in Thurston County and beyond.
3A SSC
TIMBERLINE BLAZERS (5-2) VS. NORTH THURSTON RAMS (2-5)
7 p.m. Friday, South Sound Stadium, Lacey
About the Blazers: Timberline is still in the running for a third consecutive 3A SSC title, and every win counts, including its annual crosstown rivalry game against North Thurston. The Blazers have won five of the past six meetings, including shutting out the Rams, 21-0, last season on their way to a state quarterfinals appearance. QB Hunter Campau (74 of 114, 940 yards; 139 carries, 879 yards; 23 total TDs) leads the 3A SSC in total offense. The Blazers’ defense appears in fine form after shutting out Capital in the second half in last week’s win.
About the Rams: The series lead in the oldest rivalry in Thurston County still belongs to North Thurston (28-25), with the Blazers quickly closing in. Timberline is a heavy favorite for the 54th playing of the annual game, but North Thurston — which is winless in the 3A SSC this season and out of the playoff race — is playing for pride. LB Kai Burgman is second in the 3A SSC in tackles for loss (10) and third in sacks (four). RB Jase Marcott (69 carries, 347 yards, three TDs) leads the way for the Rams on offense.
Olympian pick: Timberline, 28-7
2A EvCo
NO. 2 TUMWATER T-BIRDS (7-0) VS. NO. 7 BLACK HILLS WOLVES (7-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Tumwater District Stadium
About the T-Birds: Tumwater has won eight consecutive league titles and the last eight meetings of the annual Pioneer Bowl rivalry game. The T-Birds have an overwhelming lead in the all-time series, carrying a 16-3 advantage, and haven’t lost a league game since 2009. Last year’s leading rusher Dylan Paine (81 carries, 774 yards, nine TDs) suffered a season-ending knee injury three weeks ago, but the T-Birds still have plenty of depth with senior transfer Dylan Loftis (60 carries, 819 yards, 15 TDs) leading the way. Tumwater has allowed one TD in three league games.
About the Wolves: Is this the best chance Black Hills has had to win this game in nearly a decade? Probably. The Wolves last won the Pioneer Bowl in 2009, when Cody Peterson, who went on to play at Navy, rushed for 199 yards and three TDs. That snapped a four-year losing streak. Now, the Wolves are trying to snap one twice as long. RB Taylor Simmons (99 carries, 772 yards, 16 TDs) has been the offensive standout. New defensive coordinator J.D. Johnson — who coached at Capital for a decade — has the Wolves giving up just two touchdowns per game, while the offense is averaging 40.3.
Olympian pick: Tumwater, 35-21
2B Pacific Mountain
MORTON WHITE-PASS TIMBERWOLVES (5-2) VS. NO. 8 RAINIER MOUNTAINEERS (5-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Rainier High School
About the Timberwolves: Much like Rainier, Morton-White Pass is battling for a playoff spot in, arguably, the toughest 2B division in the state. Four of the six teams in the 2B Pacific Mountain are ranked in this week’s AP poll — and have been most of the season — and four get playoff berths. The Timberwolves have losses to No. 5 Napavine and No. 6 Onalaska, and need a win over the Mountaineers to keep their playoff hopes alive. Morton-White pass has a pair of running backs averaging more than 70 yards per game in Dylan Hamre (67 carries, 545 yards, six TDs) and Gavyn Higdon (78 carries, 517 yards, seven TDs).
About the Mountaineers: The outcome of this game will likely determine if Rainier plays in Week 10. Rainier is on a two-game losing streak after opening the season 5-0, dropping a heartbreaker to No. 6 Onalaska two weeks ago, and losing in a blowout to top-ranked Adna last week. With No. 5 Napavine still on the schedule, if the Mountaineers want another shot at the state playoffs — they returned last season for the first time since 1991 — they need a win. QB Zach Lofgren (23 of 53, 445 yards; 77 carries, 675 yards; 15 total TDs) is a dual-threat, while RB Brody Klein (69 carries, 553 yards, five TDs) adds another element to Rainier’s rushing attack.
Olympian pick: Rainier, 42-17
