Lakes Lancers roll in second half to beat Lincoln 42-24

Lakes’ Alan Fischer (58) hoists Daeshawn Wayne (1) into the air after Wayne’s touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Romere Willams watches from the sideline in the first quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes players including Camyron Gaulke (11), Aaron Evans (65), and Cameron Alefaio (43) celebrate their win against Lincoln. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes’ Howard Golden (21) returns a fumble 99 yards to Lakes’ one-yard line in the first quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes’ Howard Golden (21) returns a fumble 99 yards to Lakes’ one-yard line in the first quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes’ Liam Bladow (12) signals touchdown after a touchdown run by Camyron Gaulke (not pictured) in the first quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes’ Camyron Gaulke (11) celebrates a touchdown run in the third quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes players tackle Lincoln’s Romere Williams (7) in the fourth quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes (2) hurdles Lakes’ Jaedon Hall (2) during a run in the second quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes’ Bronson Pe’a (9) makes a catch in the third quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes players celebrate a touchdown catch by Daeshawn Wayne (1) in the first quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes’ Liam Bladow (12) looks to pass in the first quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes’ Khalil Lewis (5) rushes in the first quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes (2) is tackled by Lakes’ Bronson Pe’a. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes’ Jaydon McMillon (44) returns a fumble in the third quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes (2) is tackled by Lakes’ Jaydon McMillon (44) during a run in the second quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes players tackle Lincoln’s Julien Simon (24) in the first quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lincoln’s Caden Filer (6) tries to fend off a sack by Lakes’ Jaydon McMillon (44). Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes’ Camyron Gaulke (11) rushes in the fourth quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes’ Camyron Gaulke (11) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lincoln’s Caden Filer (6) stiff arms Lakes’ Mitchel Ivory Saunders (19) during a run in the first quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes (2) is brought down by multiple Lakes players. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Lakes players celebrate their win against Lincoln. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
