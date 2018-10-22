Ovechkin has 2 goals, 2 assists as Caps beat Canucks 5-2

Alex Ovechkin had two goals and two assists to lift the Washington Capitals over the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Monday night.
The defending Stanley Cup champions also got goals from John Carlson, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie.
Troy Stecher and Sven Baertschi scored for the Canucks (5-4-0).
Braden Holtby stopped 22 shots for Washington (4-2-2), while Vancouver's Anders Nilsson turned away 28.
The Capitals were first on the scoreboard, notching a goal during four-on-four play 2:20 into the game.
Carlson scored 2:20 into the game and Stecher tied it early in the second before Kuznetsov's power-play goal made it 2-1 midway through the second.
Ovechkin extended the lead with 26 seconds left in the period. His line peppered Nilsson with shots, and the Canucks goalie managed to stop a blast from Nicklas Backstom, but couldn't contain the rebound. The puck bounced off Ovechkin and into the net.
Baertschi scored 20 seconds into the third period on a power play for his third goal of the year, but Ovechkin added a power-play goal about five minutes later, then assisted as Oshie iced it with his empty-netter.
NOTES: Ovechkin has eight goals in eight games.
UP NEXT
Capitals: Play at Edmonton on Thursday night.
Canucks: Begin a two-game swing at Vegas on Wednesday night before playing the Coyotes on Thursday.
Comments