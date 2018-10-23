A rainbow is seen over Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Because n Walker)
Dodgers or Red Sox? Here’s who the baseball world thinks will win the 2018 World Series

By Andrew Hammond

October 23, 2018 03:55 PM

Will Boston win another title, something we haven’t thought would’ve be possible before 2004 or could the Los Angeles Dodgers win their first World Series for the first time since 1988?

Here are picks from writers, social media and yours truly.

USA Today: USA today’s writers overwhelmingly picked the Red Sox to win the World Series, the lone Dodger pick belongs to Ted Berg, who picked the Dodgers in six games.

Sports Illustrated: Much like USA Today, the SI writers gave Boston the decided advantage but SI’s longtime baseball writer Tom Verducci picked the Dodgers in seven games.

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of MLB Network’s “High Heat” offers his pick.

ESPN: The most overwhelming advantage of picks belonged to Red Sox and it is a 20-5 advantage.

One guy decided how each game was going to go, even if he’s planning on sleeping through them.

CBS Sports: The writers from CBS Sports all picked the Red Sox to win. So I guess the Dodgers should not even show up.

FiveThirtyEight: The analytics experts give Boston a 60 percent chance to win the World Series while the Dodgers sit at 40 percent.

And now…. Mine.

Enjoy the World Series and may all your picks be wrong, and mine right.

