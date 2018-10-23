Boston brings 1-0 World Series lead into Game 2 against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in AL East)
Boston; Wednesday, 8:09 p.m. Eastern
WORLD SERIES: Red Sox lead 1-0
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 1.97 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 89 strikeouts in regular season) Red Sox: David Price (16-7, 3.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 177 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox hold a 1-0 World Series lead heading into Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston has a collective .268 batting average this year, led by Mookie Betts' .346 mark. Los Angeles is 3-2 in its last five games. The Red Sox hope to keep a five-game winning streak alive. Boston won Tuesday's contest 8-4. Matt Barnes picked up the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Kemp has 21 home runs and 85 RBIs in 146 games for the Dodgers. Manny Machado has 11 hits and is batting .282 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. J.D. Martinez has 42 home runs this season, second in the American League. Brock Holt has two home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .676 over his past 10 games for Boston.
