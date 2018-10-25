Week 9: High school football games of the week, predictions

Three high school football games to watch this week in Thurston County and beyond.
3A SSC
CAPITAL COUGARS (5-3) VS. PENINSULA SEAHAWKS (6-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Roy Anderson Field, Purdy
About the Cougars: For the second consecutive season, Capital is out of the playoff hunt. A shootout loss to Central Kitsap last week ensured that, even with a win over the Seahawks, the Cougars can’t climb back in. But, that doesn’t mean Capital can’t play spoiler. Central Kitsap, Peninsula, Timberline and Yelm are all fighting for seeding, and the Cougars can shake up the outcome. A win this week would prevent the Seahawks from a chance at the 3A SSC title.
About the Seahawks: Peninsula was well on its way to dethroning two-time 3A SSC champion Timberline — the Seahawks edged the Blazers in overtime in Week 5 — until a trip out to Yelm two weeks ago went sour. The Tornados topped the Seahawks by three touchdowns to earn the tiebreaker should both teams win this week. Best case scenario for Peninsula? A win over Capital paired with a Timberline win at Yelm would give the Seahawks a share of the 3A SSC title and the league’s top seed.
Olympian pick: Peninsula, 42-30
TIMBERLINE BLAZERS (6-2) VS. NO. 9 YELM TORNADOS (6-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Yelm High School
About the Blazers: Can the Blazers salvage a third consecutive league title? It’s possible. First, Timberline needs a win over a Yelm team that has forced its way into the conversation of the best teams in 3A this year. And, the Blazers need Peninsula — which owns the head-to-head tiebreaker — to lose their season finale against Capital. Timberline can control the first part of that equation behind dual-threat QB Hunter Campau (81 of 125, 1,043 yards; 161 carries, 1,044 yards; 26 total TDs), who leads the 3A SSC in total offense.
About the Tornados: Yelm made a statement by returning to the playoffs for the first time in a decade last year. The Tornados can make another with a win over the Blazers, which would lock up their first 3A SSC title. Yelm holds the tiebreaker over Peninsula after a 42-21 win over the Seahawks two weeks ago, and need just one more to unseat the Blazers on the 3A SSC throne. QB Kyle Robinson (91 of 166, 1,575 yards, 20 total TDs) continues to lead the league in passing, with WR Kodee Gifford (37 catches, 748 yards, nine TDs) as his top target.
Olympian pick: Timberline, 35-31
1A Evergreen
ELMA EAGLES (7-1) VS. NO. 9 MONTESANO BULLDOGS (6-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Montesano High School
About the Eagles: Elma is already guaranteed a trip to the district playoffs, and could be on its way to its first state-playoff appearance since 2005 — which also happens to be the last year the Eagles beat Montesano. A win over the Bulldogs this week makes the road back easier, and means that district-playoff game is at home against the Trico No. 3 seed. A loss, and the Eagles travel to Trico No. 2. A pair of two-way standouts lead the Eagles in QB Cody Vollan (32 of 63, 805 yards; 73 carries, 440 yards; 18 total TDs) and RB Taitum Brumfield (156 carries, 1,063 yards; five catches, 178 yards; 20 total TDs).
About the Bulldogs: Montesano won back-to-back 1A Evergreen Conference titles in 2016 and 2017. Hoquiam ended that streak with a win over the Bulldogs two weeks ago, and has already clinched the league’s top seed. But Montesano can still stymie Elma for the No. 2 seed, and certainly has history on its side. The Bulldogs have emphatically won each of the past 12 games in this series, averaging 40.5 points per game, while allowing Elma just 9.7 points per game... and they shut out the Eagles each of the past two seasons. Montesano is also protecting a 12-year state playoff streak.
Olympian pick: Montesano, 31-21
