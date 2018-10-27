Red Sox look to close out Dodgers in Game 5

Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West)
Los Angeles; Sunday, 8:15 p.m. Eastern
WORLD SERIES: Boston leads 3-1
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Red Sox: David Price (16-7, 3.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 177 strikeouts in regular season) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-5, 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 155 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers will hope to send the series back to Boston with a win in Game 5. Los Angeles has allowed just 2.1 runs per game in Kershaw's starts. The Red Sox have gone 22-8 in Price's starts this year. The Boston offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, Mookie Betts leads the team with a mark of .346. In Friday's game, the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 9-4. Joe Kelly got the win for Boston.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez has 42 home runs and 127 RBIs in 149 games for the Red Sox. Brock Holt has two home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .605 over his past 10 games for Boston. Cody Bellinger has 25 home runs and 76 RBIs on the year for the Dodgers. Manny Machado has 11 hits and is batting .268 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.
