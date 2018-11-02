AIBA candidate Rakhimov hints at stepping aside

Interim President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Gafur Rakhimov attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov.1, 2018. With boxing’s Olympic future on the line, one-time Olympic silver medalist from Kazakhstan, Serik Konakbayev, will fight to save his sport, running against Interim President Rakhimov, as candidates in the upcoming presidential vote Saturday Nov. 3, at AIBA, the amateur boxing federation. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo