Are you ready for more football? Another pro league is coming to Seattle and it’s the XFL

There will be a new pro sports league in Seattle in 2020.
No, it’s not the NHL .... it’s the XFL. Yeah, that league.
In 2001 Vince McMahon, the CEO of the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) created a professional football league that was supposed to offer a much cooler and more cutting edge brand of football than the NFL. After one season, the league folded.
McMahon announced back in January that the league would return and today he announced that eight cities — including Seattle — would get an XFL franchise.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The other cities are: Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Tampa Bay and Washington D.C.
That’s right, Seattle is getting an XFL franchise. And it’s even going to play in the Seahawks’ home.
“We are a passionate sports town,” Ralph Morton, the Executive Director of the Seattle Sports Commission said at the news conference.
“We are loyal, loud, and proud of our teams. We fill up stadiums and make it hard on our opponents. More importantly, we a die-hard football fans.”
The league will kick off the week after the Super Bowl in February 2020.
“The fans in the “Emerald City” have had a long reputation for being loud, really loud,” XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck said at the league’s opening news conference. “It’s that energy and enthusiasm that convinced us that a team will thrive in the Pacific Northwest at CenturyLink Field.”
Luck said the XFL is focusing on four areas — speed, and increase meaningful on-field action, limiting TV and game timeouts and player health and safety — that will differentiate it from the NFL and college football.
The league is also going to have a family-friendly atmosphere and community involvement. The XFL is also in the process of developing an app promoting fan engagement.
This won’t be like the old XFL where we saw names on the back of jerseys like “Chuckwagon,” “Deathblowm” and of course the legendary “He Hate Me.”
Comments