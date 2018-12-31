Huskies or Buckeyes? A look at expert picks for the 2019 Rose Bowl

Each school has 15 Rose Bowl appearances between them but they’ve never faced off in one of the great settings college football provides. The showdown on New Year’s Day between Washington and Ohio State marks the first time the Huskies have played in Pasadena in almost two decades.
As for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the 2019 Rose Bowl marks the final game for head coach Urban Meyer, who will be stepping down at season’s end. So do the experts like the Buckeyes to send off Meyer as a winner?
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg is keeping an eye on the matchup between Washington defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and Ohio State offensive coordinator Ryan Day. That chess match could determine who wins the ballgame, he’s picking Ohio State to win the Rose Bowl.
It is a 6-2 edge for the Buckeyes over the Huskies according to the writers from Sports Illustrated. Both Ross Dellenger and Joan Niesen picked the Huskies to pull off the upset.
Six writers from The Athletic were split on deciding who would win the Rose Bowl. Tori McElhaney, Jeff Schultz and Daniel Shirley are picking the Huskies to defeat the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. McElhaney thinks some heavenly help could be involved.
“You’d think the football gods will let Meyer leave college football without a Rose Bowl win? Nope.”
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports is taking the Buckeyes to beat the Huskies 31-21 in the Rose Bowl but cautions it could get ugly if Ohio State plays up to their standard.
“We all saw how fired up and ready this team was to play against Michigan, and if it brings that same kind of approach to Meyer’s final game, Ohio State could blow Washington out of the water just like it did Michigan. Oh, and Meyer has gone 9-3 against the spread in bowl games as a coach. While he’s only 5-3 ATS as a favorite in those games, if we look closer, we find that Meyer’s teams are 5-1 ATS when they’re favored by more than 3.5 points. I expect that record will improve in Pasadena, and the Buckeyes will send Meyer out with a win.”
Although Wilner is picking the Buckeyes to win, he does expect he Huskies to cover the 6.5 spread.
“The Buckeyes are loaded with speed and playmakers and possess one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Dwayne Haskins, plus the added motivation that comes with Urban Meyer’s final game.”
As for my pick?
I’m going to go with the Buckeyes 38-24. The Huskies can provide some resistance against the Buckeyes but as Ohio State has shown from time to time this season, they have the ability to score in bunches. For a good example of this, watch what they did against Michigan and TCU in the regular season. Urban Meyer gets his storybook ending as the sun sets in Pasadena.
