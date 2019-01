Watch high school basketball player make unbelievable winning shot at the buzzer

January 11, 2019 08:41 PM

New Canaan trailed Samford 49-46 but made three free throws that tied the game with 0.9 seconds left. Samford tried a long pass, but the ball went to New Canaan’s Ryan McAleer, who launched a half-court shot that banked in.