Huskies stay undefeated in Pac-12 play with 80-64 win against Stanford

University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) is fouled by Stanford’s Daejon Davis (1) while putting up a shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) throws down a dunk in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
Members of the Dawg Pack cheer during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
Stanford’s Kodye Pugh (5) throws down a break-away dunk in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins yells in frustration after a turnover in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) attempts a dunk in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
University of Washington forward Hameir Wright (13) and Stanford’s Oscar De Silva (13) fight for a rebound in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
Stanford’s Jaiden Delaire (11) dives after a loose ball while defended by University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) shoots a three-point-shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) reacts after barely missing a half-court shot at the buzzer in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
The Dawg Pack cheers as University of Washington guard Travis Rice (30) and University of Washington forward Reagan Lundeen (34) take the court in the final minute of the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
The Dawg Pack holds up copies of The Daily during Standford player announcements. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
Players get tangled while trying to pull in a rebound in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) drives past Stanford’s Isaac White in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins calls out to the team in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) throws down a dunk in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
Stanford’s KZ Okpala (0) puts up a shot while defended by University of Washington forward Hameir Wright (13) in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
University of Washington assistant coach Will Conroy and University of Washington guard Elijah Hardy (10) share a laugh after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) drives to the basket while defended by Stanford’s Lukas Kisunas (32) in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) and Stanford’s Josh Sharma (20) watch a shot by University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) puts up a shot in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
