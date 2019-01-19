Huskies win 1000th at Hec Edmundson Pavilion with 71-52 win against Cal

University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) holds up a sign signifying the 1000 wins at Hec Edmundson Pavilion after the game. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) puts up a shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Hameir Wright (13) drives to the basket while defended by California’s Roman Davis (15) in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) drives to the basket and scores in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) celebrates after a three-point-shot in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins coaches the team in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Hameir Wright (13) blocks a shot by California’s Matt Bradley (20) in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) and Cal’s Roman Davis fight for position under the basket in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Huskies take a team photo after their 1000th win at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) reacts after hitting a three-pont-shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) poses with University of Washington forward Hameir Wright (13) and University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) with a sign signifying the 1000 wins at Hec Edmundson Pavilion after the game. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Players meet with the Dawg Pack after the win. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Elijah Hardy (10) drives the basket in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) puts up a shot in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Huskies’ bench reacts after a shot clock violation in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
California’s Matt Bradley leaps into the air to keep the ball inbounds in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
California head coach Wyking Jones calls out to his team in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins has words for University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) as the Huskies take a timeout in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) shoots a free-throw in the first half. Dickerson was 10-15 from the line. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) and University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins high-five as Green in subbed out in the final minute of the game. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) drives to the basket in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Cal’s Justice Sueing (10) corrals a rebound in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) drives the the basket in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) chats with Cal’s Grant Anticevich (34) during a free throw in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) blocks a shot by Cal’s Juhwan Harris-Dyson (2) in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins talks with the Dawg Pack after the win. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com