Sports

Vote for the best South Sound area high school performances from boys and girls basketball

By Andrew Hammond

January 21, 2019 08:59 PM

W.F. West’s Annika Waring pushes the ball up court against Black Hills defenders (from left) Alexa Bovencamp, Megan River and Kennedi Greenfield during Wednesday night’s girls basketball game at Black Hills High School in Tumwater on Jan. 16, 2019.
W.F. West’s Annika Waring pushes the ball up court against Black Hills defenders (from left) Alexa Bovencamp, Megan River and Kennedi Greenfield during Wednesday night’s girls basketball game at Black Hills High School in Tumwater on Jan. 16, 2019. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
W.F. West’s Annika Waring pushes the ball up court against Black Hills defenders (from left) Alexa Bovencamp, Megan River and Kennedi Greenfield during Wednesday night’s girls basketball game at Black Hills High School in Tumwater on Jan. 16, 2019. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Before we get to this week’s basketball players of the week candidates, let us take a look at the winners from last week. The winner in the girls category was Lincoln’s Jocelyn Wyatt, who won with an overwhelming 88 percent of the vote as she scored 24 points in a victory over Wilson.

The boys category, Micah Pollard from Foss took home top honors with his 37 points and 14 rebounds vs. Renton. Pollard won 52 percent of the vote with Puyallup’s Cobi Campbell finishing in second with 22 percent.

Here are a look at this week’s candidates.

South Sound Preps Performance of the week (Boys)
Avery Armin (Black Hills)-24 points in win vs. Tumwater
Zack Paulsen (Curtis)-30 points in victory over Puyallp
Chris Penner (Capital)-12 of 19 points scored in 4th Qtr./OT in win vs. Timberline
Chris Hines (Steilacoom)-16 pts, 8 rebs, 3 blocks in win vs. Franklin Pierce
Make a Poll with PollMaker

South Sound Preps Performance of the Week (Girls)
Aubrey Amendala (Tumwater)-14 points (four three pointers) in win vs. Black Hills
Julianna Walker (Bellevue Christian)-20 points in win vs. Annie Wright
Makiah Reed (Bellarmine Prep)-15 points in win vs. Curtis
Annika Waring (W.F. West)-23 points in victory over Tumwater

Polls close on Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. (for last week’s results, click here)

  Comments  