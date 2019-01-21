Vote for the best South Sound area high school performances from boys and girls basketball

Before we get to this week’s basketball players of the week candidates, let us take a look at the winners from last week. The winner in the girls category was Lincoln’s Jocelyn Wyatt, who won with an overwhelming 88 percent of the vote as she scored 24 points in a victory over Wilson.
The boys category, Micah Pollard from Foss took home top honors with his 37 points and 14 rebounds vs. Renton. Pollard won 52 percent of the vote with Puyallup’s Cobi Campbell finishing in second with 22 percent.
Here are a look at this week’s candidates.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Polls close on Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. (for last week’s results, click here)
Comments