Columbia gets first Ivy League win downing Cornell 73-70

Gabe Stefanini scored 24 points including two from the foul line with five seconds left and Columbia held off Cornell for a 73-70 win on Saturday night.
Riley Voss' 3-point bank-shot attempt from about 28-feet out caught the iron and bounced around the rim before falling out as time expired.
Columbia (6-10, 1-1 Ivy League) led 60-49 after a pair of free throws by Quinton Adlesh with 8:51 remaining before the Big Red (9-9, 1-1) went on a 16-5 run and narrowed their deficit to 67-65 with 3:16 to go. Josh Warren made 3 of 4 foul shots in a 39-second span to get Cornell within 69-68. They each traded baskets before Stefanini sealed it from the line.
Adlesh finished with 21 points and Patrick Tape scored 10 with 11 rebounds.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Jimmy Boeheim led Cornell with 22 points and Matt Morgan 21.
Comments