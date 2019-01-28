A somber Super Bowl reminder in ‘Mr. Falcon’ CTE diagnosis

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2009, file photo, former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler Tommy Nobis is introduced along with other members of the 1966 inaugural team during halftime of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Atlanta. Nobis, a hard-hitting linebacker for Atlanta and the University of Texas who earned the nickname "Mr. Falcon," had the most severe form of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. And now, as Atlanta prepares to host the Super Bowl, the descent of the NFL upon their hometown is a reminder for his family of the impact, both good and bad, that football has had on them. John Amis, File AP Photo