Rangers sign reliever Kelley to $2.75M deal with ’20 option

FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018 file photo, Washington Nationals relief pitcher Shawn Kelley (27) works in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. Veteran reliever Shawn Kelley has signed a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers that guarantees the right-hander $2.75 million and includes a club option for a second season. The deal was announced Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 by the Rangers, who made room on the roster by designating outfielder John Andreoli for assignment. John Bazemore, File AP Photo