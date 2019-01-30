Sports

Is Tom Brady a cheater? According to a 10-year-old in Kentucky and TV station in Pittsburgh, he is

By Andrew Hammond

January 30, 2019 12:28 PM

New England Patriots' Tom Brady answers a question during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New England Patriots’ Tom Brady answers a question during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke AP
New England Patriots’ Tom Brady answers a question during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke AP

The New England Patriots are in the Super Bowl and people are upset about it.

Shocking, I know.

However, whenever the Patriots have any type of success the cries of “Spygate” and “Deflategate” are heard. This week is no different, even before New England landed in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, a 10- year-old had an award winning science project that Tom Brady was a cheater. While Ace Davis of Lexington, Kentucky, was being praised for his assessment of Tom’s cheating exploits, a graphics operator in Pittsburgh labeled Brady as a “Known Cheater”.

That employee has been fired, in case you hadn’t seen it. I’m just glad the truth is finally being exposed about Mr. Brady.

