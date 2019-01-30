Record attendance for women’s soccer match in Spain

A record crowd of 48,121 attended a women's soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid in Spain on Wednesday.
Athletic says it was the largest ever attendance for a club-level women's match in Europe. The English Football Association says a crowd of 53,000 watched a game in December 1920 between Dick, Kerr's Ladies and St. Helen's Ladies at Everton's Goodison Park stadium.
The Spanish league said Wednesday's attendance at Athletic's San Mames Stadium was a record in Spain for club and national team matches.
Atletico Madrid won 2-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Copa de la Reina, the equivalent of the men's Copa del Rey.
The record for any women's match was the 90,185 people who watched the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl. In 2015, a women's game between England and Germany drew 55,000 fans to Wembley Stadium in London.
The largest crowd for Athletic's men's team this season was 46,860 at the 53,000-capacity venue in Bilbao.
