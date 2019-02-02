Slam dunk: Gonzalez makes Hall, along with Bailey, Reed, Law

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2013, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Donnie Avery (17) is tackled by Houston Texans free safety Ed Reed (20) during the first half of an NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Towering tight end Tony Gonzalez is heading to the Hall of Fame, to be joined by three defensive backs who spent parts of their career trying to stop him. Champ Bailey, Reed and Ty Law were also voted into the Hall on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Ed Zurga, File AP Photo