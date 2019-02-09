Clemons scores 32 to lead Campbell over SC-Upstate 82-66

Chris Clemons had 32 points as Campbell beat South Carolina Upstate 82-66 on Saturday.
Clemons made 12 of 14 foul shots.
Ja'Cor Nelson had 18 points for Campbell (14-10, 7-3 Big South Conference). Andrew Eudy added seven assists.
Malik Moore had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (6-20, 1-11).
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Campbell plays Hampton at home on Wednesday. South Carolina Upstate takes on UNC-Asheville at home on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments