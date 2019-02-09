Gilyard lifts Richmond past George Washington 89-63

Jacob Gilyard posted 17 points as Richmond rolled past George Washington 89-63 on Saturday night.
Grant Golden had 17 points for Richmond (10-14, 4-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jake Wojcik added 12 points. Souleymane Koureissi had 10 points for the home team.
Maceo Jack scored a career-high 24 points for the Colonials (7-16, 3-7). DJ Williams added 15 points. Justin Mazzulla had eight assists.
The Spiders improve to 2-0 against the Colonials on the season. Richmond defeated George Washington 76-56 on Jan. 12. Richmond plays VCU on the road on Wednesday. George Washington faces Saint Louis at home on Wednesday.
