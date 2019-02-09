Chuha lifts New Mexico St. over Grand Canyon 67-64

Eli Chuha registered 15 points and seven rebounds as New Mexico State won its ninth straight game, edging past Grand Canyon 67-64 on Saturday night.
Terrell Brown had 12 points for New Mexico State (20-4, 9-1 Western Athletic Conference). AJ Harris added 11 points. Trevelin Queen had seven rebounds for the visiting team.
Michael Finke had 16 points and five assists for the Antelopes (14-9, 7-3). Damari Milstead added 12 points. Alessandro Lever had 11 points.
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Antelopes for the season. New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 77-75 on Jan. 10. New Mexico State faces Utah Valley at home on Thursday. Grand Canyon takes on UMKC on the road on Thursday.
___
