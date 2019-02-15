Yelm duo aims for titles -- for themselves and team

Steven Reyes and Chayton Miller want to pick up where they left off two years ago.
The two Yelm High School wrestlers reached the finals of the Class 3A state tournament as sophomores, coming in second. Last year, they fell on hard times.
Heading into Mat Classic XXXI, which begins Friday at the Tacoma Dome, both have their eyes set on the top of the podium. The Tornados, ranked second behind Mount Spokane in 3A by Washington Wrestling Report, also have a chance to claim the team championship.
Miller, ranked third at 152 pounds heading into his opening match against Connor Singley of Mount Spokane, went to state at 160 last year, wasn’t as athletic with the extra weight, and wound up in the last spot on the podium — eighth.
“He was probably at too heavy of a weight class,” Yelm coach Gaylord Strand said. “He was at a leverage disadvantage against longer, taller wrestlers.”
Thinking back to 2017, Miller remembers his final as tough but not surprising.
“It felt so good to reach the championship match,” he said. “I was wrestling somebody I’d met before, so I knew it would be a tough match. But, I felt like I did my mom proud.”
Last year when wrestling season started, Miller weighed 168 pounds.
“By the time January came around I wasn’t doing that well weight-wise,” he said.
Miller points to competing in a strong program as key to his development.
“I’ve gotten a lot stronger wrestling (defending state champion) Derrick Platt, Jaden Nelson and Braden Hill. A lot of our heavier guys have made me a stronger person,” he said. “They’ve made me a better wrestler because the way that they wrestle is different from the way I wrestle.”
Miller has determination and confidence this year. He thinks the expansion of the state brackets to 32 wrestlers because of weather-related regional meet cancellations will help him reach the title match.
“I plan to take first,” he said. “I want to be up on the podium like Derrick, and get my name on the wall for our school.”
Strand sees Miller recognize the pending end of his career.
“Because of the time constraints, knowing this is his last year, he’s worked very hard. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do at state,” Strand said.
Reyes, ranked second at 138 going into his first-round meeting with Kennewick’s Jacob Weiber, was hampered by the luck of the draw at 132 in 2018.
He lost his opening match to eventual champion Ky Haney of Mount Spokane, and was knocked out of medal contention later by third-place finisher Salihou Fatty of Edmonds-Woodway.
Looking back on his 2017 championship match, Reyes said, “It was all new to me, it was pretty crazy. I didn’t really believe I’d done it until a few days after, but it obviously was an awesome experience and I’m grateful for it.”
Last season was one Reyes describes as being simply an off year.
“All season I was battling it. I didn’t feel right the whole season, I was a little off,” he said. “Then, getting into the state tournament and coming up short in those two matches was a summary of my whole season. Those kids were tough, but I definitely wasn’t wrestling like I usually do.”
Reyes has committed to working out hard and often his senior year.
“I’ve been grinding, doing whatever I can to make sure this year comes up the way I want it to,” he said.
Strand sees potential success for Reyes at state.
“Steve’s got a real strong chance of getting into the finals,” he said. “His maturity and the skills he carries in his toolbox have increased. He’s honed those skills.”
Mount Spokane and Yelm were scheduled to be in the same regional before all of those preliminary meets were canceled, but the original first-round regional match-ups were kept for state as part of the expansion to 32 wrestlers in each weight class.
“It can help us, if we can get some wins early,” Strand said. “In some of the brackets, it looks like we’ve got a better chance getting guys into the semis. But, the kids are going to have to do it.”
